Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

WWLNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.99. Worldline has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $91.02.

