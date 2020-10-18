Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Macau from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wynn Macau from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wynn Macau from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Macau from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Macau currently has an average rating of Hold.

Wynn Macau stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.66. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

