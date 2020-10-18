YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.40.

YASKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

