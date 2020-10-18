Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celestica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Celestica posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celestica will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celestica.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Celestica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

CLS opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. Celestica has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

