Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.03). Ping Identity reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million.

PING has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 170.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -497.07.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.