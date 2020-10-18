Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $37.29 on Thursday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

