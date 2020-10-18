Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

AGLE stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $363.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

