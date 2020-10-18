Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

AGLE stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $363.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.