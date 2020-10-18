Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,255 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816,751 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,996 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 856.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,657,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,881 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.71 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

