Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Announce $2.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce earnings per share of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the lowest is $1.57. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.8% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 82.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 167.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 88,103 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK opened at $105.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $153.05.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

