Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of BIOC opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Biocept has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Biocept had a negative net margin of 462.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.34%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

