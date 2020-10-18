Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Piper Sandler cut Boot Barn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $913.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 5,262.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

