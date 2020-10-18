Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

REXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

