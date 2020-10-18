Zacks Investment Research Lowers Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of ARMP opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 20,583.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.80% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

