Zacks Investment Research Lowers HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LPRO. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HL Acquisitions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63. HL Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

