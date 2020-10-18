Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC cut DSV AS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

DSDVY opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DSV AS/ADR has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

