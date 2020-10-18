Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.33. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 9,823.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

