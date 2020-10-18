ZB Token (ZB) Hits Market Cap of $114.34 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $114.34 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $555.39 or 0.04860398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

