ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Short Interest Update

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 million. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. Analysts forecast that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the first quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 22.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEAL. Zacks Investment Research raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

