Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $31.14 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

