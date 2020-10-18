Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Short Interest Update

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zosano Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZSAN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.67 on Friday. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

