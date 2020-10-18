ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Short Interest Down 40.2% in September

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTCOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

ZTCOY opened at $4.96 on Friday. ZTE CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About ZTE CORP/ADR

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

