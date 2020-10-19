$0.01 EPS Expected for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Endurance International Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.31 million. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EIGI. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 2.18. Endurance International Group has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other Endurance International Group news, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $113,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $88,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $307,296. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 55.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

