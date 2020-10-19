-$0.12 EPS Expected for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $28.04 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,262,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $34,474.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

