-$0.22 EPS Expected for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). NOW posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NOW in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOW by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after buying an additional 317,716 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,561,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 294,845 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NOW by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

DNOW stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $591.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.91. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.