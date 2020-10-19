$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

NYSE FCX opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

