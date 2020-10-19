$0.23 EPS Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

FCX opened at $17.15 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

