$0.41 EPS Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 779,794 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,071,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 283,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 128,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSA traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 366.49 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

