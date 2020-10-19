$0.73 EPS Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.01. Post reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,361.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. FMR LLC raised its stake in Post by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Post by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 348,886 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Post by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,853,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,422,000 after acquiring an additional 286,072 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Post by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 255,924 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Post by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after acquiring an additional 141,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. Post has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

