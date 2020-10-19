$0.78 EPS Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. WSFS Financial reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in WSFS Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $45.92.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.