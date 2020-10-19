0xcert Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $63,006.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00037746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.94 or 0.04924411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001841 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

