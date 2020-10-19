$1.19 EPS Expected for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Autoliv reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Autoliv by 17.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 26.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $83.10 on Friday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

