33,243 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,778,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,725.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of EW traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,914. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

