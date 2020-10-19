3,373 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,531,284.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.88.

MarketAxess stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $543.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

