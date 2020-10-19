4,779 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after buying an additional 361,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 802.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 373,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,527,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

