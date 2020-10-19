6,533 Shares in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in ASML by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.44 on Monday, reaching $390.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,560. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $409.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.4095 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

