7,000 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after purchasing an additional 857,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,716,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,018,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $109,591,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,265,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.12 during trading on Monday. 371,239 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

