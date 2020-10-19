89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up to $23.73

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.73, but opened at $25.96. 89bio shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 5,102 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETNB. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Get 89bio alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $399.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $36,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,043,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in 89bio by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,102,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.