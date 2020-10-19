AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. AAR reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. ValuEngine cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AAR by 79.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AAR by 134.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of AAR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AAR by 590.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.81. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,536. AAR has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $701.43 million, a PE ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 1.59.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

