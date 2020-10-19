Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Family Capital Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Family Capital Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,084,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $216,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 176.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,011,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $158,723,000 after buying an additional 1,284,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 55.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

