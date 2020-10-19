Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 4.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,544,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 452,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 218,887 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,188. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.