AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in AbbVie by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in AbbVie by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 498,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AbbVie by 15,467.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 87,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

