Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Down to $2.89

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.42. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 12,114 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a market cap of $24.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 120.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 422,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

