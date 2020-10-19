Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Down to $2.89

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.42. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 12,114 shares trading hands.

AXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $24.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 120.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400,157 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

