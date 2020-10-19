Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 3.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.98. 9,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.31. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

