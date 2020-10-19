Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCYY. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. AlphaValue cut shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of Accor stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.