ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.46. ADiTx Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 18,778 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

About ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.