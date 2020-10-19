Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Truist started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.85.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,635 shares of company stock worth $33,085,286. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,679,000 after buying an additional 1,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 841,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,714,000 after purchasing an additional 369,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,318,000 after purchasing an additional 309,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

