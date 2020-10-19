Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 1.25. Aegion has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $245.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegion by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after buying an additional 126,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aegion by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aegion by 4.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 548,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aegion by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aegion by 19.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

