AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEG. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEGON from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of AEGON to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of AEGON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

NYSE AEG opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. AEGON has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AEGON by 317.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in AEGON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AEGON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AEGON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AEGON by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

