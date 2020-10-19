Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Shares of Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $20.00. Aeorema Communications shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 17,188 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

